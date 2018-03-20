Judge: Trump Must Face Summer Zervos Defamation Lawsuit

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Post
A Manhattan Supreme Court judge ruled Tuesday that President Trump has to face a defamation lawsuit brought by former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos. Justice Jennifer Schecter wrote that a “sitting president is not immune from being sued in federal court for unofficial acts,” citing court precedent that led to President Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. Justice Schecter subsequently denied Trump’s “motion to dismiss this case or hold it in abeyance.” This comes as Zervos, who accused Trump last year of sexually harassing her in 2007, sued the president for defamation after he suggested she made up the allegations for “ten minutes of fame.”