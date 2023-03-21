CHEAT SHEET
Judge Takes Death Penalty Off Table in Doomsday Mom Trial
A judge has taken the death penalty off the table ahead of the trial for Lori Vallow Daybell, the alleged doomsday mom accused of murdering both her children. The murder trial is set to commence April 3, and Vallow Daybell’s lawyers had filed earlier this month to remove the possibility of the death penalty. Daybell and her husband, Chad, are both accused of first-degree murder for the murders of 7-year-old JJ Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad’s first wife Tammy Daybell. They will be tried in separate cases, although his is being rescheduled. The judge granting her petition means that, if found guilty, Judge Steven Boyce will determine the sentencing, not the jury.