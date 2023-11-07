D.C. Judge Gives Trump a Delay—But Not Nearly as Long as He Asked For
BETTER THAN NOTHING?
Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump’s attorneys could have a extra few weeks to file subpoenas and motions regarding evidence in his Washington election-subversion trial—a far cry from the three-month delay his team requested. The new deadline for subpoena motions is Nov. 27, and the deadline for motions seeking to compel prosecutors to produce evidence is now Dec. 13. The old deadline was set to be Thursday. Tuesday’s ruling is a small win for Trump, who has tried a little bit of everything to have each of his criminal trials pushed back as he runs for president. In the election subversion case, Trump’s attorneys argued that they deserve more time to review the millions of pages of documents that prosecutors produced. Jack Smith’s team indicated last week that they’re fed up with the former president’s delay tactics, filing a motion to warn a judge that Trump is desperate to push his trials beyond the 2024 election.