Judge Slams Trump’s Argument to Shield Jan. 6 Papers From Congress
START MAKING SENSE
A federal judge seemed deeply dubious over the legal arguments made by lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Thursday, as they attempted to make a case to prevent a House committee from accessing documents from his White House. The House committee, which is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has subpoenaed the Trump administration’s records. Some requests, like one for polling data dating back to April 2020, are “alarmingly” and “unbelievably” broad, Judge Tanya Chutkan said. But she expressed skepticism over the Trump camp’s claims that the subpoenas were a “vexatious, illegal fishing expedition” totally “untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose.”
“Are you really saying that the President’s notes, talking points, telephone conversations on Jan. 6 have no relation to the matter on which Congress is considering legislation?” Chutkan asked. “The January 6 riot happened in the Capitol. That is literally Congress’ house.” The judge said at the end of the hearing that she will rule soon on the lawsuit.