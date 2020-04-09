Judge Tells MGM to Hand Over ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Tapes in Lawsuit
A judge ruled that unaired footage of President Trump’s Celebrity Apprentice should be turned over to entrepreneurs who claim they were ripped off after Trump and his kids endorsed a doomed multilevel marketing company on the show, Bloomberg reports. U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield said Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer should find a way to show the plaintiffs hundreds of hours of footage from two episodes, which employees from ACN Opportunity LLC were on-set for. Trump and his children were sued in 2018 for allegedly suggesting people invest in ACN’s desktop video phone with little risk between 2005 to 2015. The product was replaced after smartphones came on the market, and investors allegedly lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after putting their faith in the Trumps’ advice.
The president and his children reportedly denied wrongdoing, with Trump calling his past endorsements of ACN nothing but “puffery.” Joanna Hendon, the Trumps’ lawyer, has not spoken publicly on the matter but said she planned to appeal the judge’s Wednesday ruling against moving the case to arbitration.