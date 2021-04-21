Oligarch Son to Pay Mom $100 Million in World’s Most Expensive Divorce Battle
A judge ordered billionaire scion Temur Akhmedov to pay his own mother more than $100 million (£75m), after he helped his father hide hundreds of millions in assets during the world’s largest divorce case. Together, the oil tycoon Farkhad Akhmedov and his son hid a superyacht called the “Luna,” a helicopter, several mansions, and the family’s vast art collection of works by Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol, and Damien Hirst—all to avoid paying a $631 million (£453m) divorce settlement awarded to his wife back in 2016. In her ruling, a high court judge referred to Akhmedov as “a dishonest individual who will do anything to assist his father.” Both men disagreed with the decision, which compared the feud to Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina, calling the family the “unhappiest ever to have appeared” in that court.