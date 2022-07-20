Judge Tells Giuliani He Can’t Keep Ignoring a Subpoena in Georgia Election Probe
TIME TO SHOW UP
Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s ex-personal attorney, has been ordered to testify to a Georgia special grand jury investigating interference in the 2020 election, NBC News reports. A New York judge ordered his testimony after Giuliani failed to show up in a Georgia court on July 13 to challenge a subpoena ordering him to testify before the grand jury. The Georgia investigation aims to probe any “coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections,” according to the Fulton County District Attorney. Giuliani was subpoenaed because of statements he made at state legislative hearings where he claimed “widespread voter fraud” was present in Georgia. “There is evidence that [Giuliani’s] appearance and testimony at the hearing was part of a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” the subpoena reads.