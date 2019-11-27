Judge Temporarily Delays Don McGahn’s Impeachment Inquiry Testimony
A federal judge temporarily paused her ruling earlier this week that requires former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify in the impeachment inquiry, Politico reports. U.S. District Court Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson reportedly granted the Justice Department’s request for a brief delay while her decision goes through the appeals process. In her order, Jackson wrote that the delay “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of DOJ’s arguments for a more permanent delay on McGahn testifying before lawmakers. With Wednesday’s decision, Politico reports that the House is unlikely to hear McGahn’s testimony anytime soon. Jackson ruled Tuesday that McGahn must appear before lawmakers, writing that the “President does not have the power to excuse him or her from taking an action that the law requires.”