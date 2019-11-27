CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Judge Temporarily Delays Don McGahn’s Impeachment Inquiry Testimony

    PENDING APPEAL

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Alex Wong/Getty

    A federal judge temporarily paused her ruling earlier this week that requires former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify in the impeachment inquiry, Politico reports. U.S. District Court Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson reportedly granted the Justice Department’s request for a brief delay while her decision goes through the appeals process. In her order, Jackson wrote that the delay “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of DOJ’s arguments for a more permanent delay on McGahn testifying before lawmakers. With Wednesday’s decision, Politico reports that the House is unlikely to hear McGahn’s testimony anytime soon. Jackson ruled Tuesday that McGahn must appear before lawmakers, writing that the “President does not have the power to excuse him or her from taking an action that the law requires.”

    Read it at Politico