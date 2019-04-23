Judge Temporarily Blocks Release of Video in Robert Kraft Case

A judge has temporarily sealed a video that allegedly shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft engaging in illegal sexual activity in a Florida massage parlor. The surveillance video in question will not be released until trial juries have been sworn in each case, the case is resolved by a plea agreement, or the state is no longer pursuing charges against Kraft, according to court documents. Attorneys for two women who allegedly operated the prostitution ring recently claimed they have evidence that someone is trying to sell portions of the video. The massage parlor in question, Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, is at the epicenter of a a sprawling human-trafficking and prostitution investigation involving several prominent businessman. Kraft is charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution, which stem from two separate visits to the spa.