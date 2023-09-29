Judge Terminates Michael Oher’s Conservatorship
FINALLY FREE
Michael Oher’s conservatorship is over. A Tennessee judge made the ruling on Friday, severing the 2004 agreement between the former NFL star and the couple who took him in when he was in high school. Oher was only 18 when he signed the contract with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. According to ESPN, Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes did not dismiss Oher’s allegations that the Tuohys exploited his name and image to make money while lying to him that the agreement was about him getting adopted. He alleged that the Tuohys and their children earned millions of dollars in royalties from the 2009 Oscar-winning film The Blind Side, while he received nothing. “I cannot believe it got done,” Gomes said, adding that she had never come across a conservatorship established with someone who was not deemed disabled.