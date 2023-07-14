Judge Threatens Giuliani with Contempt in Georgia Defamation Suit
THIN ICE
Rudy Giuliani was threatened Thursday with contempt of court by a judge presiding over a defamation suit filed by two Georgia poll workers that Giuliani accused of fraud after the 2020 presidential election. Court records show that Giuliani was cautioned with “severe” sanctions—including contempt—for failing to turn over electronic records in discovery despite repeated court orders to do so. Giuliani’s political advisor Ted Goodman issued the following statement to The Daily Beast about the former mayor’s discovery qualms: “The requests were deliberately overly burdensome, and sought information well beyond the scope of this case—including divorce records—in an effort to harass, intimidate and embarrass Mayor Rudy Giuliani. They can't take away the fact that Giuliani is objectively one of the most effective prosecutors in American history who took down the Mafia, cleaned up New York City and comforted the nation following 9/11.”