Judge Tosses Devin Nunes’ Racketeering Lawsuit Against Fusion GPS
A federal judge tossed out House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes’ racketeering lawsuit against Fusion GPS, the firm responsible for the infamous Trump dossier. According to Politico, U.S. District Court Judge Liam O'Grady dismissed Nunes’ lawsuit against the firm, Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, and nonprofit watchdog Campaign for Accountability. Nunes, in his suit, claimed he was the victim of “active, coordinated and ongoing corruption, fraud and obstruction of justice” from Fusion GPS, the nonprofit, and Simpson over his investigation into the firm’s role in increasing suspicions about Trump ties to Russia during the 2016 campaign. The lawmaker requested $9.9 million in damages. O'Grady said Nunes’ claims were too vague and said an amended version of the lawsuit could be filed within 30 days, so long as it didn't violate a federal law against frivolous filings not backed by any evidence. A lawyer for Fusion GPS and Simpson, and a spokesman for Campaign for Accountability, have not spoken publicly on the matter.