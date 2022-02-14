Judge Tosses George Zimmerman’s Lawsuit Against Trayvon Martin’s Family
A Florida judge has dropped George Zimmerman’s 2019 defamation suit against the family of Trayvon Martin, the teen he shot and killed in 2012. Zimmerman alleged that Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, had conspired to slander Zimmerman’s name by portraying him as a racist murderer. Alongside Martin’s parents, the suit also listed Ben Crump, the family attorney; HarperCollins Publishers, which published a book by Martin’s parents; and Brittany Diamond Eugene and Rachel Jeantel, two women who Zimmerman claimed behaved dishonestly throughout the 2013 trial, as defendants. As reported by CBS 4 Miami, the judge dropped all charges against the defendants, ruling that Zimmerman had not shown “any fraudulent representation,” adding, “there can be no claim for conspiracy to defraud if there is no adequately stated claim for fraud.”