Judge Tosses Suit From Fans Angry Over Ana de Armas’ ‘Yesterday’ Screentime
A lawsuit filed by two aggrieved fans who claimed Universal Pictures hoodwinked them into paying $3.99 to watch 2019’s Yesterday—by deceptively editing its trailer to give the impression that Ana de Armas played a significant role in the movie—has been dismissed. A judge threw out the pair’s proposed $5 million class action lawsuit, saying that one of the aforementioned peeved fans had actually rented Yesterday a second time, thus rendering any “injury” he suffered entirely “self-inflicted.” (The fan claimed to have rented it again on the Google Play store, just in case he’d missed any de Armas scenes in the director’s cut.)