Trump-Endorsed Candidate’s Restraining Order Against Ex-Girlfriend Denied
QUASHED
A judge on Tuesday denied a request filed by an Ohio congressional candidate for an immediate temporary restraining order aimed at quashing claims he abused an ex-girlfriend. Max Miller’s ex-girlfriend, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, said he became physically violent toward her after she accused him of infidelity last year. She made the allegation in a Washington Post op-ed and in her tell-all book, which she has been on the road promoting for several weeks, though she did not name Miller. He filed suit Tuesday to compel Grisham not to repeat her claims in upcoming interviews, but a judge denied his request for a preliminary injunction and scheduled a hearing for Oct. 13. Grisham had also served as Melania Trump’s chief of staff and said she notified both the first lady and the president of Miller’s alleged misconduct. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Miller’s bid for office. Miller has denied wrongdoing via his lawyer.