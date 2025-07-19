Judge Tosses Trump Lawsuit Against Famed Watergate Reporter

A federal judge has thrown out President Donald Trump’s $50 million lawsuit against famed Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward.

Woodward, world-renowned for breaking the Watergate scandal, published interviews with Trump in 2022 in an audiobook titled The Trump Tapes. The project drew on nearly 20 interviews between Woodward and the president from 2016 to 2020 and included 27 letters exchanged between Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.

Trump sued Woodward and Simon & Schuster, which published the tapes, in January 2023, arguing that the tapes violated his copyright. He claimed that he told Woodward that the interviews were meant solely for his book, 2020 bestseller Rage, rather than an audiobook. Woodward said he never agreed to the restriction.

Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein investigated the infamous Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of former President Richard Nixon. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, dismissed the lawsuit on Friday, finding that Trump did not demonstrate that he and Woodward intended to be co-authors or that Trump had any copyright interest. The interviews were conducted on the record.

Gardephe gave Trump the chance to amend and refile his complaint by Aug. 18. But Gardephe said it would be “unlikely” that Trump could “adequately plead a plausible copyright interest.”

Woodward is an investigative journalist who started at the Post in 1971. About 20 percent of his book, Rage, came from the interviews. While the book came out in September 2020, the audiobook and Woodward’s commentary were released in October 2022.

Bob Woodward's 2021 book "Rage" addressed Trump’s response to his impeachment trial, his efforts to downplay the severity of the COVID pandemic, and his rocky negotiations with North Korea. Mark Sagliocco/Mark Sagliocco/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

“In another biased action by a New York Court, this wrongful decision was issued without even affording President Trump the basic due process of a hearing,” a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team told NBC News. “We will continue to ensure that those who commit wrongdoing against President Trump and all Americans are held accountable.”