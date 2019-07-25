CHEAT SHEET
Judge: Trump and His Children Must Face Multilevel Marketing Fraud Lawsuit
President Trump, his three children, and his company must face a class-action lawsuit that accuses them of scamming thousands of people with two multilevel marketing operations and a live-seminar program that promised to reveal Trump’s “secrets to success” in real estate, a judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield ruled that the lawsuit, filed by four anonymous individuals, can proceed with “fraud, unfair competition, and deceptive trade practices” claims, Bloomberg reports. Their accusations of federal racketeering were dismissed, however. The four plaintiffs had requested anonymity over fears that Trump could publicly blast them on Twitter and spur his followers to retaliate.
Roberta Kaplan, the lawyer for the plaintiffs, said she was looking forward to obtaining “justice” for her clients and “thousands of other working Americans just like them.” The attorney for the Trumps, Joanna Hendon, said she was “delighted” with the judge’s decision to dismiss the racketeering claim. “We look forward to disposing with the rest of the case,” she said.