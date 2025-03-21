Politics

Judge Trump Wants Impeached Brutally Claps Back in Deportation Case

NOT GOOD ENOUGH

Judge James Boasberg described the Trump administration’s most recent filing as “woefully insufficient.”

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

WASHINGTON, DC- March 16: Beryl A. Howell and James E. Boasberg, who is taking over from Judge Howell as chief judge of the Federal District Court in DC, pose for a portrait and talk at E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC on March 16, 2023. (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsAnother Slapdown for Trump as Education Dept. Is Saved
David Gardner
MediaCNN Panelist Awkwardly Tells Kevin O’Leary to Back Off: ‘I Don’t Want You to Touch Me!’
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsTim Walz Issues Dark Warning About Trump’s Plans for His Opponents
David Gardner
PoliticsGOP Rep Laughs Gleefully as Voters Boo Musk’s DOGE at Raucous Town Hall
Janna Brancolini
TrumplandWhite House Handed Intel Blowing Up Trump’s Key Claim about Russia
Leigh Kimmins