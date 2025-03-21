Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Judge Trump Wants Impeached Brutally Claps Back in Deportation Case
NOT GOOD ENOUGH
Judge James Boasberg described the Trump administration’s most recent filing as “woefully insufficient.”
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Updated
Mar. 20 2025
9:09PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 20 2025
8:39PM EDT
The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im
Julia Ornedo
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Another Slapdown for Trump as Education Dept. Is Saved
David Gardner
Media
CNN Panelist Awkwardly Tells Kevin O’Leary to Back Off: ‘I Don’t Want You to Touch Me!’
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
Tim Walz Issues Dark Warning About Trump’s Plans for His Opponents
David Gardner
Politics
GOP Rep Laughs Gleefully as Voters Boo Musk’s DOGE at Raucous Town Hall
Janna Brancolini
Trumpland
White House Handed Intel Blowing Up Trump’s Key Claim about Russia
Leigh Kimmins