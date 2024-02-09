Judge Who Sent Hundreds of Texts During Child Murder Trial Resigns
BENCHED FROM THE BENCH
The Oklahoma judge who was caught sending more than 500 colorful text messages from the bench during a murder trial agreed to step down from her role on Friday, before she could be removed on charges such as gross neglect of duty and oppression of office. Traci Soderstrom was initially caught texting on security video published by The Oklahoman, which prompted an investigation by Oklahoma’s Supreme Court Chief Justice. That probe discovered that during jury selection, opening statements, and witness testimony, Soderstrom exchanged a barrage of texts with a bailiff mocking the Lincoln County district attorney’s “baby hands” and “sweaty” appearance, joking about two prosecutors’ genitals, and speculating about whether a specific juror was wearing a wig. Soderstrom also lauded the defense attorney and demeaned the prosecution, calling one of their key witnesses—the mother of the slain 2-year-old—a liar. “I promised to uphold the Constitution in a fair, even-handed and efficient manner,” Soderstrom wrote in her resignation. “I believe that I have done so. However, being human, I have also faltered.”