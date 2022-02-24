Judge Will Grill Ghislaine Maxwell Juror on Sex Abuse Claims

The Manhattan federal judge who presided over Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial will question one of the jurors who convicted her at a hearing next month.

The British socialite’s legal team had requested a new trial after Juror No. 50, also known as Scotty David, claimed in media interviews that his experience with sexual abuse helped to sway fellow panelists during deliberations.

Maxwell’s lawyers argue that Scotty never disclosed his history of abuse on his jury questionnaire or during the jury selection process of voir dire and therefore “violated” her right to a fair trial.

While Judge Alison Nathan has denied Maxwell’s request for a retrial, she scheduled a hearing for March 8, when she will question the juror under oath about his answers during jury selection.

“Following trial, Juror 50 made several direct, unambiguous statements to multiple media outlets about his own experience that do not pertain to jury deliberations and that cast doubt on the accuracy of his responses during jury selection,” Nathan wrote in her order on Thursday. “Juror 50’s post-trial statements are ‘clear, strong, substantial and incontrovertible evidence that a specific, nonspeculative impropriety’—namely, a false statement during jury selection—has occurred.”

She added, “To be clear, the potential impropriety is not that someone with a history of sexual abuse may have served on the jury. Rather, it is the potential failure to respond truthfully to questions during the jury selection process that asked for that material information so that any potential bias could be explored.”

In late December, Maxwell was convicted of grooming girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking ring. Four victims of the multimillionaire testified against her. Weeks later, Juror 50’s lawyer filed a memorandum requesting a copy of the jury questionnaire and voir dire testimony, stating that Scotty “does not recall answering questions regarding his prior experience with sexual assault.”