    Judge Won’t Block Trump’s New Asylum Restrictions for Migrants

    Shira Feder

    REUTERS

    President Trump’s new restrictions for migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum will be allowed to proceed while legal challenges continue, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled. The Washington, D.C. federal judge refused to grant immigration advocates a temporary restraining order, saying the groups that filed suit did not prove their work would be “irreparably harmed” under the White House’s new policy, which prevents migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they passed through another country first. The policy would affect many asylum-seekers from Central America, who have been coming to the border through Mexico, as well as asylum-seekers from Asia and Africa.

