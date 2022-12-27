Judge Won’t Sanction Kari Lake for Her Failed Election Lawsuit
HER ONLY WIN
A judge has denied Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs’ motions for sanctions against Kari Lake and her attorneys, disagreeing that Hobbs’ lawsuit was filed in bad faith. Still, Lake will have to pay Hobbs $33,000 in court fees. Far-right Republican Lake lost the election by about 17,000 votes, but spread baseless conspiracies that GOP votes were suppressed in Maricopa County, also hurtling attacks toward Hobbs, who was the secretary of state. The judge ruled against Lake, finding no evidence of fraud and upholding Hobbs’ win in the November midterms. But Lake then tweeted, and deleted, an accusation that the judge’s ruling was “ghostwritten” by left-wing attorneys—a move Hobbs included in her motion for sanctions. Fellow Arizona Republican election-deniers Abraham Hamadeh and Mark Finchem, who ran for attorney general and secretary of state respectively, also lost their legal challenges.