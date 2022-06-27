CHEAT SHEET
Louisiana and Utah Judges Temporarily Block Abortion Trigger Laws
On Monday, judges in Louisiana and Utah temporarily blocked state trigger laws that immediately banned abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In Louisiana, the lawsuit was filed by the state’s three abortion clinics, who successfully received a temporary restraining order. Utah’s Planned Parenthood and ACLU chapters filed the lawsuit in that state, likewise seeking an emergency injunction to block the law. The temporary restraining order granted by the Utah judge lasts 14 days. The lawsuits against trigger laws—which 13 states have on the books—will likely merely delay the bans, as conservative lawmakers will be able to address the legal flaws identified by the judiciary.