Judges Walk Out After ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Rudy Giuliani
LOW NOTE
Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as a contestant on The Masked Singer, belting under the guise of a long-lashed ice cream cone. His presence upset two of the show’s judges, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, so vehemently that they left the set with cameras still rolling, Deadline reports. Nicole Sherzinger and Jenny McCarthy, the other two judges on the show, remained in their seats and reportedly chatted with Giuliani. Set to air next month, the episode was the first of the show’s season, meaning Rudy likely can’t hit the right notes. The show has courted similar controversy before, casting Sarah Palin in 2020 and having her perform in a bear costume. In 2019, Sean Spicer competed on Dancing With the Stars, eliciting outcry from critics who said the show was allowing him to launder his reputation after leaving Donald Trump’s administration.