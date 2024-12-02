Judi Dench Reveals Parrot’s Rude Nickname for Her

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter, Apple, is facing a backlash for an awkward moment at her debutante ball. Martin attended Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris on Saturday—known for debuting celebrity children and European royalty into society. In a now viral clip, Martin swoops in while another debutante is taking photos and strikes a pose. The debutante, French Countess Alienor Loppin de Montmont, appears to smile and walk away. Commenters were quick to slam Martin for “mean girl” behavior. “That looks like a scene in a teenage movie where the mean girl steals the show,” one commenter said. “She just came and stole that other girl’s thunder,” another wrote. Paltrow previously praised her daughter’s “beautiful” sense of entitlement, saying it would help pave the way for gender equality in the workforce. “They have, and I mean this word in the best possible way, a sense of ‘entitlement’ that’s beautiful. It’s not spoiled, [they] are here for what the boys are going to get too,” Paltrow explained to People. Paltrow attended the ball to support her daughter, along with her ex-husband, their son, Moses, and her mother.
