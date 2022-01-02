CHEAT SHEET
Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton Is Latest Right-Winger Banned From TikTok
Right-wing pundit and Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton has been banned from TikTok, the short video-sharing platform. He now joins the likes of fellow right-wing activist Roger Stone, who was also banned last year. “This account was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations,” a notice reads on Fitton’s now blank user profile. “Well, the communists running TikTok just ‘permanently banned’ my account,” the pro-Trump activist responded on Instagram. “No warning.” TikTok didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment Sunday. But, as QAnon Anonymous podcast host Travis View noted, Fitton “never quite got the hang of the platform.”