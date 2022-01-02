Right-wing pundit and Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton has been banned from TikTok, the short video-sharing platform.

He now joins the likes of fellow right-wing activist Roger Stone, who was also banned last year.

“This account was banned due to multiple Community Guidelines violations,” a notice reads on Fitton’s now blank user profile.

Responding to the news on Instagram, the pro-Trump activist fumed over the platform not offering him a “warning.”

“Well, the communists running TikTok just ‘permanently banned’ my account,” Fitton wrote. “No warning.”

TikTok didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment Sunday.

As QAnon Anonymous podcast host Travis View noted, Fitton “never quite got the hang of the platform.”

Stone, a longtime Republican operative and self-described “dirty trickster,” was booted from TikTok back in October, with the company citing the same violation of “multiple community guidelines.”