Judiciary Committee Heard Two Men Claim They, Not Kavanaugh, Assaulted Ford

The Senate Judiciary Committee has interviewed two men who have reportedly taken responsibility for the alleged 1982 sexual assault against Christine Blasey Ford that she has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of. According to a statement released by the committee’s chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley, on Wednesday night, investigators received a written statement Wednesday from the first man, who was “interviewed twice previously” and “believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” Also Wednesday, a day before both Ford and Kavanaugh were due to testify on the matter, committee investigators “spoke via phone with another man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of her allegation.” The committee reportedly had its second interview with the first unidentified man on Tuesday. The committee gave no further details on what either man has described. Since coming forward with the sexual-assault allegations against Kavanaugh this month, Ford has dismissed the idea that she could have confused him with someone else and maintained that she clearly remembers Kavanaugh.
