Getaway Driver in 1981 Brink’s Heist Granted Parole

Judith Clark, the getaway driver during a failed 1981 heist of a Brink’s armored truck, was reportedly granted parole on Wednesday after spending 37 years in prison. According to The New York Times, Clark drove the getaway vehicle as part of the heist, which left two police officers and a Brink’s security guard dead. The attempted robbery was part of a scheme by members of a Weather Underground radical offshoot group to steal $1.6 million that would be used to fund a “guerrilla uprising.” The Times reports that Clark was charged with second-degree murder and robbery, and sentenced to 75 years to life in prison after showing no remorse and calling herself an “anti-imperialist freedom fighter” in court.

While in prison, Clark has expressed deep remorse for her crime and has done various good works—including running educational programs and spearheading initiatives to get inmates better prenatal care. Her rehabilitation gained the attention of elected officials, and 70 of them sent a letter to the parole board arguing for her release. In a statement Wednesday, Rockland County executive Ed Day said the parole board and those who lobbied for Clark’s release should be “ashamed” for “allowing this domestic terrorist to walk free.”