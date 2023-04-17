Judy Blume Clarifies Herself After Saying She’s ‘Behind’ J.K. Rowling
‘TOTAL BULLSH*T’
Hours after an interview was published in The Sunday Times of London quoting Judy Blume as saying she was “behind” J.K. Rowling “100%,” Blume took to Twitter to clarify that her words were taken out of context. “I wholly support the trans community,” the 85-year-old author wrote. “My point, which was taken out of context, is that I can empathize with a writer—or person—who has been harassed online. I stand with the trans community and vehemently disagree with anyone who does not fully support equality and acceptance for LGBTQIA+ people. Anything to the contrary is total bullshit.” Her interview with The Sunday Times was conducted by Hadley Freeman, a writer who has identified herself as a gender-critical feminist in the past. Freeman also asked Margaret Atwood to take a stance on trans rights in an interview published last year, pressing her repeatedly until the author became “thoroughly fed up,” as Freeman wrote.