Judy Blume Has Breast Cancer

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Young adult fiction pioneer Judy Blume posted on her blog that she underwent a successful mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in June. Blume, who’s 74, wrote in her typical frank fashion that she’d “joined The Club,” albeit “not one I wanted to join or even thought I would ever be joining.” In her revealing post, she included personal views on cancer and her own sexuality. “The idea of a mastectomy wasn’t a difficult emotional decision for me (again, these are very personal reactions and decisions). Maybe because my breasts have never defined my sexuality. Who knows?”