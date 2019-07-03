CHEAT SHEET

    Trump Announces Two Potential Federal Reserve Board Nominations

    President Trump unveiled the names of two new people he intends to nominate to the Federal Reserve Board, after his two recent potential nominees, Stephen Moore and Herman Cain, both withdrew. On Tuesday, Trump announced on Tuesday that he plans to nominate Christopher Waller, executive vice president at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and Judy Shelton, the European Bank of Reconstruction & Development’s U.S. executive director. Waller was previously a professor of economics at the University of Notre Dame. The president noted that Shelton was on the the board of directors for Hilton Hotels was a founding member of the board at Empower America. Trump previous picks for the board bowed out earlier this year amid scandals. Moore’s numerous anti-women remarks were brought to light, and a woman who accused Cain of having a consensual affair threatened to describe “certain parts” of his body to Congress if he didn’t withdraw.