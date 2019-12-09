Feds Were Confiscating Drugs, Guns From Rapper Juice Wrld When He Suffered Seizure: Report
Federal agents were searching Chicago rapper Juice Wrld and his team’s luggage for “weapons and narcotics” at a private hangar at Midway Airport on Sunday when he started convulsing and went into cardiac arrest, police said on Monday. Local and federal agents were waiting at the Atlantic Aviation hangar over suspicions the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jarad Higgins, was carrying contraband on his private jet from Los Angeles.
As they were going through two carts of luggage, the rapper “began convulsing” and an agent gave him two doses of Narcan—which is used to treat opioid overdoses—after his girlfriend said he “takes Percocet and has a drug problem.”As he was being transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities found 41 “vacuum-sealed” bags of marijuana, six bottles of prescription codeine cough syrup, three guns, a high-capacity ammunition magazine and metal-piercing bullets, according to the Chicago Tribune. Two of Juice Wrld’s security guards have been charged with misdemeanor counts of illegally possessing the guns and ammunition, police said on Monday.