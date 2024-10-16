—Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The early aughts brought us so many gifts—the going-out top, monogrammed bags, Myspace, rom-coms with a magazine editor as the main character, and the Juicy Couture tracksuit. The fashion label, founded by Pamela Skaist-Levy and Gela Nash-Taylor, had been around for a few years, but its hero garment, the velour tracksuit, took the brand to legendary status. There wasn’t a day that went by when 2000s icons like Paris Hilton, Britney Spears, and Lindsay Lohan weren’t photographed by paparazzi in these colorful two-piece suits.

In the past several years, Juicy Couture has been experiencing a renaissance of sorts, and I (and my own personal Juicy tracksuit collection) are here for it. Aside from its iconic tracksuits, the brand has been releasing some pretty interesting collabs, from Ganni and Reebok to Kraft Mayo and Red Robin (yes, the burger restaurant). Juicy Couture’s latest collaboration is with bodycare and wellness brand Athena Club, known for its sleek razors, ultra-hydrating shaving creams, and nourishing body lotions.

This team-up makes total sense because another thing I associate with the 2000s is a lack of body hair. After all, it was the time of low-rise jeans, skinny brows, and Brazilian waxes. (I had my first and last one sometime in the early aughts, most likely influenced by Carrie Bradshaw.) Of course, vajazzling came a few years later, but I digress. The Juicy Couture x Athena Club collection is all about merging that early aughts-glam with modern self-care vibes. It may not be the same type of pink razor that first comes to mind with anything Y2K (ahem, Motorola), but it’ll make your shower session extra fabulous.

The collection features a razor kit, sugar scrub, shave butter, and a pink velour pouch to store everything in. My only complaint? I desperately need the Athena Club tracksuit and bedazzled razor featured in the campaign! Keep reading to see all of the products from the Juicy Couture x Athena Club collab you’ll need for your next everything shower.

The Razor Kit All those cheap, flimsy razors we used as teenagers are a distant memory now that Athena Club exists. The Razor Kit is designed with five sharp blades, an ergonomic, curve-friendly, and moisturizing serum that activates with water. So convenient! Plus, it comes with a magnetic hook for easy storage. Buy At Athena Club $ 10

Gentle Sugar Scrub Exfoliation is the secret of life and, well, smooth legs. Made with sugar, papaya fruit, and argan oil, this scrub will help prep your skin, making it soft and hydrated for a perfect shave. Buy At Athena Club $ 15

Fluffy Shave Butter After using leftover conditioner to shave my legs for the past couple of months, this shave butter sounds like a serious dream. With a thick and fluffy formula made with ultra-moisturizing shea butter and rosemary leaf extract to help prevent ingrown hairs, this butter does not play around. Buy At Athena Club $ 10

Pink Velour Pouch If I can’t get an Athena Club-themed Juicy Couture tracksuit, this is the next best thing. It’s bedazzled with the words “Smooth and Juicy.” Enough said. Buy At Athena Club $ 20