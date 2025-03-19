Scouted

Welcome to the Collaboration of the Century: Juicy Couture x Crocs

EARLY AUGHTS CODED

With rhinestones, all-pink everything, and Juicy-themed Jibbitz, this collab is a Y2K maximalista’s dream.

Marie M. Lodi
Juicy Couture x Crocs.
Crocs.
