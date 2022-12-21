Juilliard Professor Out After 500 People Sign Open Letter About ‘Abuse’
FACING THE MUSIC
A Julliard school of music professor who allegedly solicited sex from students has been placed on leave after 500 people signed an open letter calling out his “abuse of women and power.” Former students revealed their experiences with 68-year-old composer Robert Beaser earlier this month in a VAN Magazine article, detailing how he allegedly abused the power dynamic. The article also revealed alleged misconduct by other professors, including Christopher Rouse, a faculty member and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer who one student said took her to dinner and tried to kiss her after an audition. Days later, the open letter was published—the same day Beaser’s leave of absence was announced. The school reportedly was made aware of allegations against Beaser as early as the 1990s, but he remained as the composition department chair until 2018. “Sexual discrimination and sexual harassment have no place in our school community. We take all such allegations extremely seriously,” Juilliard spokesperson Rosalie Contreras told the New York Post Wednesday.