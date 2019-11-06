CHEAT SHEET
Woman Who Gave Finger To Trump Motorcade Wins Election
The woman who famously lost her job after she was photographed flipping the bird at President Donald Trump’s motorcade in 2017 has won a seat on a county board of supervisors in Virginia. Juli Briskman became an unwitting hero to many when she was revealed to be the cyclist pictured giving the middle finger to Trump as he pulled out of one of his golf courses. Briskman was then asked to leave her government contracting job or face termination. She sued and won a severance claim, but her wrongful-termination lawsuit was dismissed. With 99 percent of the vote reported by the Loudoun County Office of Elections Tuesday night, unofficial returns showed Briskman, a Democrat who campaigned on a pledge of increased transparency in local government, ahead of Republican incumbent Suzanne Volpe with 52 percent of the vote.