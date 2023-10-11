Julia Fox Is Angling for a Gig on ‘The View’

In an unexpectedly heartwarming instance of intergenerational solidarity, downtown NYC multi-hyphenate and newly-minted author Julia Fox was welcomed with open arms by the boomers on The View on Wednesday morning, where she was appearing to promote her new book, the memoir Down the Drain.

“Hi, are you guys hiring?” Fox quipped as she sat down. “Because I really like it here.”

Fox spoke frankly with Joy Behar and the other View ladies about surviving multiple overdoses, working in a dominatrix dungeon and her relationship with Kanye West; Fox confirmed that her brief courtship with the embattled star “wasn’t sexual at all.”

She even gave her hosts and the audience tips about how best to squeeze into latex outfits, which have become her signature. “The trick to latex is actually lube,” Fox said. “I see a lot of girls wearing latex, and they don’t lube up their latex.”

The hosts ate up her every word, seemingly fascinated by everything she had to share about her “50 Shades of Julia” existence, as Ana Navarro put it.

“I’m learning so much!” Sunny Hostin exclaimed as Behar added, “These are the kind of tips you only get on The View.”

“You’re very cute and lovely,” Behar observed later. “I appreciate that you came by so much, you’re terrific. You’re a good guest and you’re smart.”

The show didn’t extend an invite on the spot, but Fox would certainly liven up the conversation should she ever decide to make the leap to daytime TV.