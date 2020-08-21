Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Andrew Yang Perform Awkward Comedy Routine at DNC
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang not only got to speak at the DNC. He also got to perform some comedy with night four’s host Julia Louis-Dreyfus. “Between the two of us, we have 11 Emmys between the two of us. How is that for math?” Yang said, introducing the Seinfeld and Veep star.
From there, the pair did a strange riff about not being able to pronounce Vice President Mike Pence’s name—a reference to the right’s difficulty figuring out how to say “Kamala” correctly. “Some kind of weird foreign name,” she said of “Pence,” to which Yang replied, “Yeah, not very American sounding.”
After sending Yang off with, “Give my regards to the gang,” Louis-Dreyfus told some more jokes, including one suggesting that, unlike Joe Biden, President Trump can’t read. After urging viewers to text VOTE to 30330, she added, “An easy way to remember 30330 is that’s the year Donald Trump will finally release his tax returns. If we all vote, there is nothing Facebook, Fox News and Vladimir Putin can do to stop us.”