Julia Roberts Reveals the Actress Who Scares Her

Mystery Drone Sightings Take Down Another Airport
DRONING ON
Germany’s Munich Airport became the latest European airspace to be forced into lockdown on Thursday night after a string of drones believed to be from Russia brought air traffic to a standstill. Seventeen flights were cancelled during the shutdown, disrupting travel for nearly 3,000 passengers, bringing more tension to a city already on the edge after its annual Oktoberfest celebration was temporarily forced to close due to a bomb threat. “When a drone is sighted, the safety of travelers is the top priority,” the airport said, adding that drone detection and defense were the police’s responsibility. The incident is the latest in a series of incursions into NATO airspace, which saw warplanes shoot down Russian drones over Poland last week and several Russian military planes intercepted by Estonia. Drone incursions in Denmark also led to the temporary closure of several airports, which Danish officials attribute to the actions of “professional” operators. Putin joked that he would no longer send drones into Denmark, but the Kremlin has not officially claimed responsibility for the incident. “Russia tries to test us. But Russia also tries to sow division and anxiety in our societies,” EU Chief Ursula Von der Leyen said on Wednesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Thursday the incursions were an attempt by Russia to “escalate” aggression with Europe.