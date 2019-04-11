Ecuador President Explains Decision to Revoke Asylum From ‘Discourteous’ Assange
OUT OF PATIENCE
Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno has explained his decision to revoke asylum from the “aggressive and discourteous” Julian Assange, shortly after the country invited British police into its London embassy to arrest the WikiLeaks founder. Footage showed Assange being dragged out of the building where he's lived for seven years shouting: “The U.K. must resist!” In a video, Moreno explained: “The asylum of Mr. Assange is unsustainable and no longer viable. Ecuador sovereignly has decided to terminate the diplomatic asylum granted to Mr. Assange in 2012.” He went on: “Mr. Assange violated repeatedly clearcut provisions of the conventions on diplomatic asylum of Havana and Caracas ... he particularly violated the norm of not intervening in the internal affairs of other states ... the patience of Ecuador has reached its limit on the behavior of Mr. Assange.” Moreno said he asked the U.K. not to extradite him to any country where he might face torture or the death penalty, which he says the U.K. agreed to. Britain's foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “Julian Assange is no hero and no one is above the law. He has hidden from the truth for years. Thank you Ecuador and President Lenin Moreno.”