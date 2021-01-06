CHEAT SHEET
Assange Fails in Bid for Freedom Despite Rejection of U.S. Extradition Order
Julian Assange has failed in his bid for freedom two days after a British judge denied a request from the United States for his extradition. The WikiLeaks founder’s lawyers believed he had a renewed chance at being granted bail following his legal victory over lawyers representing the U.S. on Monday. However, he will continue to be held in Belmarsh prison in London, where he’s been detained for the past 18 months since he was carried out of his hideout in the city’s Ecuadorian embassy. He will remain in prison as the U.S. appeals the extradition decision. The U.S. Justice Department has charged him with breaking espionage laws and, if he’s convicted, he could face a sentence of a maximum 175 years in prison.