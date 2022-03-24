Julian Assange Has Dream Wedding at London High-Security Prison
WEDDING BELLS AND PRISON CELLS
Weddings should be joyous occasions—even when the venue is a high-security prison. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange married Stella Moris, the mother of his two children, at the Belmarsh prison in London Wednesday. Six guests were in attendance. Moris, who arrived to the fairytale wedding in a floor-length gown, delivered a speech to the crowd after the ceremony. She called the Belmarsh prison “the most oppressive high-security prison in the country,” and expressed sadness that Assange couldn’t leave with her. “He’s the most amazing person in the world and he should be free. But our love will carry us through,” she said. Assange is detained in London as he tries to fight off extradition to the United States to face trial on espionage charges.