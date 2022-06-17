Assange Will Be Extradited to U.S. for WikiLeaks Mega Trial

Julian Assange is set to face espionage charges in an American court after the U.K. approved his extradition order Friday.

The green light for Assange’s extradition comes after the U.K.’s highest court denied his appeal against the move last month. London’s supreme court ruled there were no legal questions about how the notorious whistleblower would be treated by American authorities.

Assange’s legal team will now have 14 days to appeal against the decision after the extradition order was signed by Priti Patel, the U.K.’s home secretary.

If the appeal fails, Assange will be flown to the U.S. to face what is likely to be one of the most high-profile trials in recent memory. American authorities have wanted to prosecute the Australian editor since his 2010 publication of record-breaking military leaks provided by whistleblower Chelsea Manning about U.S. forces’ wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Under the Extradition Act 2003, the secretary of state must sign an extradition order if there are no grounds to prohibit the order being made,” a U.K. Home Office spokesperson said. Extradition requests are only sent to the home secretary once a judge decides it can proceed after considering various aspects of the case.

“On 17 June, following consideration by both the magistrates court and high court, the extradition of Mr Julian Assange to the US was ordered. Mr Assange retains the normal 14-day right to appeal. In this case, the U.K. courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr Assange.

“Nor have they found that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that whilst in the US he will be treated appropriately, including in relation to his health.”

Assange spent seven years living in the Ecuadorian embassy in London after breaching bail to avoid a separate extradition order to Sweden where he faced sexual assault charges. The Swedish charges were dropped in 2019—the same year Ecuador withdrew Assange’s asylum after a series of disputes. Upon leaving the embassy in April 2019, Assange was arrested by British police for breaching his bail order.

More to come...