Assange ‘Too Ill’ to Appear Via Video Link for U.S. Extradition Hearing

It seems not going outside for seven years isn’t great for your health. Julian Assange was too ill to appear via a video link from prison Thursday morning for a hearing on the U.S. request for his extradition, according to his lawyers. “He’s in fact far from well,” said lawyer Gareth Peirce. The U.S. Justice Department requested the extradition of Assange after he was dragged from London’s Ecuadorean embassy in April. WikiLeaks said at the time that it was very concerned about Assange’s health and weight loss. The next hearing on the extradition request was set for June 12.