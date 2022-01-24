Julian Assange Wins Right to Appeal His U.S. Extradition at Supreme Court
STAYING PUT
Julian Assange will not be extradited to the United States—at least, not quite yet. In court Monday, the WikiLeaks founder was given permission to go to Britain’s Supreme Court to challenge a decision allowing him to be sent to the U.S. to face 18 criminal charges related to the leak of thousands of top-secret documents on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. If he’d lost his case, the British government’s Home Secretary Priti Patel would have made a final call on whether to allow Assange’s extradition to the U.S. However, his lawyers won the right to seek an appeal at the Supreme Court, meaning the long-running legal battle over his extradition will rumble on. The next step will be a decision from the high court on whether to hear Assange’s challenge.