Julián Castro Drops Out of 2020 Race, but Says He’s ‘Not Done Fighting’
Julián Castro is bringing an end to his bid for the presidency. The former housing secretary and only Latino candidate in the Democratic nomination race has struggled to make a breakthrough in the polls during his year-long campaign. “I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time,” Castro said in a video message posted to social media by his campaign Thursday morning. “Today it’s with a heavy heart, and profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president.” He added: “I’m not done fighting... I’ll keep working towards a nation where everyone counts, a nation where everyone can get a good job, good health care and a decent place to live.” He gave no indication of his immediate plans and didn’t endorse one of the remaining candidates. Castro rarely scored more than 2 percent support in national or early-voting state surveys and, although he took part in the first four primary debates, he has failed to make the cut for the ones that followed.