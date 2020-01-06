Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren for President
Julián Castro, who dropped out of the 2020 Democratic race last week, has endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president. The former Housing and Urban Development secretary and youngest member of President Barack Obama’s Cabinet quit the race on Jan. 2, saying: “I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time.” In a video endorsement posted Monday, Castro said: “There’s one candidate I can see who’s unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America’s promise will be there for everyone. Who will make sure that no matter where you live in America or where your family came from in the world, you have a path to opportunity, too.” The video shows Castro paying a visit to Warren, where she tells him: “You did so many things in this campaign and it continues to matter. It’s not just in the past tense—it matters.” Castro will campaign with Warren this week, The New York Times reports, joining her Tuesday night in Brooklyn.