Memphis Killer Packed Dead Roommate’s Body Into Suitcase, Cops Say
SOMEONE’S GOT BAGGAGE
A Tennessee man is charged with killing his roommate, bundling his corpse into a suitcase, and leaving it in an alley after it proved too heavy for the accused murderer to lift up and get into a dumpster, police in Memphis announced. The victim, 63-year-old Bruce Jeffries, was identified by investigators on Dec. 20, more than a week after his remains were discovered. He died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to an affidavit obtained by NBC News. On Tuesday, police arrested Julian Durrell Summers, 30, who had been living with Jeffries for the past two years, NBC reported. When officers found the suitcase, it was dripping blood—so the cops simply retraced the trail of drops back to a nearby apartment complex, and directly to the suspect’s front door. Summers is now charged with second degree murder, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.