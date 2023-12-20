Son of Dentist Who Killed Wife Is Fighting Feds Over Dad’s Assets

The son of Larry Rudolph, the wealthy Pennsylvania dentist who killed his wife while on a safari vacation in Africa to collect millions of dollars in life insurance, broke his silence in an interview with ABC News, saying that he is now fighting the federal government over his dad’s money. Julian Rudolph, 33, told the outlet, “They’re treating my sister and I more like perpetrators than surviving victims of a violent crime.” Julian and AnaBianca are attempting to obtain millions of dollars they say their dad took from them after their mom’s murder, and Larry, who is serving a life sentence in prison, wants the money to go to his children. But the U.S. Justice Department argued that the insurance companies were the actual parties defrauded and that Larry’s property should be handed over to them. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Colorado issued a statement to ABC News, writing, “[Our] goal is to ensure that Lawrence Rudolph does not profit from a heinous crime.” The federal government shouldn’t “profit from our mother’s death,” Julian concluded in his interview. “It’s the principle. This is not about money.”